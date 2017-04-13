By Alwyn Scott
SEATTLE, April 13 Rockwell Collins Inc
will try to sell more aircraft seats and interiors directly to
plane makers, rather than airlines, now that it has acquired
interiors maker B/E Aerospace, Rockwell Chief Executive Kelly
Ortberg said on Thursday.
"This is an area where I think we can do more standard
equipment with the OEMs," he said in an interview, referring to
plane makers such as Boeing and Airbus.
"I think we can do more with Boeing as they look at what
part of the interiors they want to standardize," he added.
Rockwell, an aircraft component maker, on Thursday said it
closed on its $8.6 billion acquisition of B/E Aerospace, giving
it exposure to that market.
Boeing last year chose privately held LIFT by EnCore as
exclusive supplier of standard seats for the 737 aircraft,
including the 737 MAX, which had a first flight on
Thursday.
Airlines typically are responsible for buying seats, but
delays in seat delivery by some suppliers prompted Boeing to
begin buying directly to ensure that seats would arrive at its
factories on time for installation.
"I certainly have intentions of putting some offers in front
of all of our OEMs on how we could do more standard equipment
for them," Ortberg said.
Ortberg also said Rockwell's revenue could take a hit from
delay of a Delta Air Lines order for Airbus
twin-aisle aircraft but that he does not think demand for big
planes is weakening more than expected.
"If they move those airplanes to the right, then the
revenues for the avionics and the interiors that go with those
airplanes are going to move to the right," Ortberg said,
referring to the potential delay of delivery of the widebody
planes.
Delta said on Wednesday it was reviewing widebody orders
with plane makers. "We continue to see excess capacity in
widebodies," Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on a
post-earnings conference call.
Ortberg said he expects demand for large planes to improve
after 2020, when Boeing's twin-aisle 777X enters service. Sales
of large jetliners slowed sharply in recent years.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott)