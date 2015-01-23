BRIEF-Charles Schwab CEO Walter Bettinger's fy total compensation was $19.55 mln
* CEO Walter Bettinger's FY total compensation was $19.55 million versus $12.34 million in FY 2015
Jan 23 Rockwell Collins Inc on Friday reported a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit as sales rose 16 percent, and lifted its forecast for 2015.
The increase reflected inclusion of its acquisition of ARINC in December 2013, and a greater tax credit for research and development, analysts said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Merrimack stockholders approve sale of Onivyde and generic version of Doxil to Ipsen for up to $1.025 billion