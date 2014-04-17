(Corrects Reuters per-share estimate for full year, in final
sentence, to $4.45 from $4.55)
* Adjusted profit of $1.07 a share, as expected
* Sales bolstered by ARINC acquisition
April 17 Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker
of avionics and other electronics systems for aircraft, reported
a lower quarterly profit on Thursday as its income tax expense
rose.
Net income in the fiscal second quarter ended March 31 was
$148 million, or $1.08 a diluted share, compared with $161
million, or $1.17 a share, a year earlier.
Adjusted profit of $1.07 a share was in line with analysts'
average expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales rose 12 percent to $1.27 billion, aided by
the December acquisition of ARINC Inc, a provider of systems
that help airline pilots communicate. Analysts expected sales of
$1.25 billion on average.
The company said it now expects profit of $4.40 to $4.55 a
share for the current fiscal year, compared with a prior
forecast of $4.35 to $4.55 a share. It cited lower-than-expected
intangible asset amortization expense tied to ARINC for the
revised forecast. Analysts currently expect $4.45 a share for
the year.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)