July 24 Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker of
avionics and aircraft systems, reported a 12.7 percent rise in
quarterly profit and narrowed its forecast for full-year
earnings.
Net income rose to $178 million, or $1.33 per share, in the
third quarter ended June 30, from $158 million, or $1.15 per
share, a year earlier.
The company said it now expects 2015 earnings per share of
$5.15-$5.25, compared with its earlier forecast of $5.10-$5.30.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sweta Singh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)