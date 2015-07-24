July 24 Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker of avionics and aircraft systems, reported a 12.7 percent rise in quarterly profit and narrowed its forecast for full-year earnings.

Net income rose to $178 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $158 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

The company said it now expects 2015 earnings per share of $5.15-$5.25, compared with its earlier forecast of $5.10-$5.30. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)