July 24 Rockwell Collins Inc reported a
12.7 percent rise in quarterly profit as surging aircraft
production boosted demand for the company's aviation electronic
systems.
Sales of Rockwell's commercial systems increased 5 percent
to $611 million in the third quarter ended June 30, accounting
for nearly half its total revenue.
Rockwell customers Boeing Co and Airbus Group SE
have cranked up production to meet growing demand,
which Boeing estimates will double by 2033 from 2013.
Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based Rockwell narrowed earnings per
share forecast to $5.15-$5.25 from $5.10-$5.30 for the full
year.
Analysts on average expected earnings of $5.24 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose to $178 million, or $1.33 per share, in the
third quarter ended June 30, from $158 million, or $1.15 per
share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 2.3 percent to $1.29 billion.
Analysts expected third-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share
on revenue of $1.33 billion.
Up to Thursday's close of $88.41, Rockwell's shares had
risen 15 percent in the past 12 months.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sweta Singh in
