July 22 Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker of avionics and other electronics systems for aircraft, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher deliveries.

Net profit fell to $158 million, or $1.15 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $164 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

However, the company earned $1.19 per share from continuing operations, higher than the $1.17 analysts on average were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 10 percent to $1.26 billion. Revenue at its commercial systems unit, which sells to Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV, rose 5.8 percent to $583 million.

Rockwell also raised the lower end of its 2014 earnings forecast to $4.45 per share from $4.40. It kept the higher end of the range at $4.55. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)