BRIEF-Global Indemnity announces pricing of $120 mln subordinated note offering
July 22 Rockwell Collins Inc, a maker of avionics and other electronics systems for aircraft, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher deliveries.
Net profit fell to $158 million, or $1.15 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $164 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.
However, the company earned $1.19 per share from continuing operations, higher than the $1.17 analysts on average were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 10 percent to $1.26 billion. Revenue at its commercial systems unit, which sells to Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV, rose 5.8 percent to $583 million.
Rockwell also raised the lower end of its 2014 earnings forecast to $4.45 per share from $4.40. It kept the higher end of the range at $4.55. (Reporting by Rohit T. K. and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
CHICAGO, March 16 Bird flu that is highly lethal to poultry has infected a second commercial chicken farm in Tennessee that supplies Tyson Foods Inc, company and state officials said on Thursday.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Syncrude Canada notified customers on Thursday that its oil sands plant in northern Alberta would cut production by more than 50 percent in March and April after a fire this week, four trading sources said.