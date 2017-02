July 25 Rockwell Automation reported higher quarterly sales and earnings on Wednesday, but cut its full-year forecast, citing slower growth in Latin America and emerging markets in Asia, as well as the strong dollar.

Net income rose to $190.7 million, or $1.33 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30 from $178.8 million, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)