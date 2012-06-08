UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
BOSTON, June 8 Rockwell Automation Inc, a maker of systems that help factories run more smoothly, said on Friday its board had authorized a $1 billion stock buyback and raised the quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 47 cents per share.
The buyback authorization, which is addition to about $51 million in funds remaining in a buyback authorized in 2007, would give the company room to repurchase about 10 percent of its outstanding shares at current prices.
As of Thursday's close, shares of the Milwaukee-based company were down 14.5 percent over the past year, a steeper drop than the 3 percent slide of the Standard & Poor's capital goods industry index. (Reporting By Scott Malone; editing by John Wallace)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)