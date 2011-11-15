MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* To add about 75 workers in fastest-growing region
* Plant near Sao Paolo to begin operations next year
Nov 15 Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK.N) said it plans to double its manufacturing capacity in Brazil, boosting its output of medium-voltage and low-voltage drives used in Latin American oil and gas production.
The Milwaukee-based company expects to hire about 75 new workers in Brazil as part of the "multimillion-dollar" investment, said spokesman John Bernaden.
Rockwell is building a new plant in Jundai, near Sao Paolo, which it expects to begin operation next year.
The company's Latin American sales rose 38 percent to $508.2 million in its fiscal year ended Sept. 30, making it the company's fastest-growing though smallest region in revenue terms. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by John Wallace)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.