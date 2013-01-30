Jan 30 Rockwell Automation Inc reported a 11.9 percent drop in quarterly profit on a 1 percent rise in sales of its systems, which are used to help factories run more smoothly, as its corporate customers throttled back on investments.

The company said on Wednesday that fiscal first-quarter earnings came to $161.4 million, or $1.14 per share, compared with $183.3 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.