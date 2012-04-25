US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Rockwell Automation Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on a 7 percent increase in sales.
The maker of factory efficiency systems on Wednesday said its fiscal second-quarter net profit rose to $167.8 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $166.4 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.
Sales increased 7 percent to $1.56 billion, compared with the average forecast of $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Milwaukee-based Rockwell revised its full-year earnings per share forecast to $5.10 to $5.40 from $5.05 to $5.45. (Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
