Dec 3 Rockwell Collins Inc, which makes
cockpit systems for airplanes, on Tuesday said it sees "pretty
significant" opportunities to supply systems on Boeing's newest
commercial airliner, the 777X.
"We don't have a lot of standard content on the existing
777, so I think our opportunities to gain share are pretty
significant on the 777X," Rockwell Collins Chief Executive Kelly
Ortberg told a Credit Suisse conference that was broadcast via
Internet.
Ortberg said Boeing was determining how much of the current
777 widebody airplane might be changed. Should the jetmaker
decide to use systems on the new jet similar to those on
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, he said Rockwell would have a greater
opportunity to supply the 777X.
Rockwell Collins supplies avionics systems for the 787.
Ortberg also said the aviation electronics supplier expected
to know what content the company might have on the 777X by late
spring or early summer 2014.
The 777X, a widebody jet designed to carry up to 406 people
on long-haul routes, may enter commercial service by 2020.