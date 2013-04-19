BRIEF-LSC Communications files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 mln shares
* Files for secondary offering of up to 6.24 million shares - sec filing
April 19 Rockwell Collins Inc : * During earnings conference call, CEO Clay Jones says succession planning with board began at least two years ago * Jones says July timeframe picked for retirement because of his confidence
in company's position, adds successor is prepared to take role * Timing of retirement will allow Ortberg, the next CEO, to move
into next fiscal year with his own plan
* Starboard Value Lp reports 6.1 percent stake in Brinks co as of March 6 versus 7.9 percent stake as of February 22 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2mAIyVZ Further company coverage:
* AES Corp - CEO and president Andrés Gluski's total compensation for 2016 was about $9 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mibEqG Further company coverage: