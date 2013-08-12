Uber's head of AI Labs steps down after four months
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
Aug 11 Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft, has agreed to buy aerospace communications firm Arinc Inc for $1.39 billion from the Carlyle Group LP .
The transaction will combine Arinc's networks and services with Rockwell's avionics and cabin technologies to benefit from the growing field of aviation information management, Rockwell said in a statement on Sunday.
Annapolis, Maryland-based Arinc is expected to report more than $600 million in revenue this year, Rockwell said. Carlyle bought Arinc in 2007 from a group of U.S. airlines for an undisclosed sum.
March 9 Uber Technologies Inc's Gary Marcus said he is stepping down from his post as head of AI Labs, four months after the unit was created.
TOKYO, March 9 Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, is not a favoured bidder for Toshiba Corp's memory chip business due to its close ties with China, sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.