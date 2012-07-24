BRIEF-Argo Group signs agreement with Marine Underwriters of America
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses
July 24 Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of cockpit systems and other electronic systems for planes, reported a higher quarterly profit but cut its full-year forecast, citing the bankruptcy of a business jet customer and global economic slowdown.
Net income came to $166 million, or $1.14 a share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, compared with $158 million, or $1.01 a share, a year earlier.
Quarterly sales rose 1 percent to $1.21 billion.
Feb 27 Liquefied natural gas production at Chevron's Gorgon Train Two project in Australia has resumed, a company spokesman said on Monday.
* Westinghouse - Under terms of contract, Westinghouse will continue to provide reload fuel assemblies for remaining Oskarshamn 3 unit until 2030.