* Q3 EPS $1.14 vs estimate $1.15
* Hawker bankruptcy weighs on commercial segment
* Shares off more than 4 pct
(Adds analyst comment)
By Karen Jacobs
July 24 Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier
of avionics and other electronic systems for planes, cut its
full-year forecast citing concern about a slowing economy, and
its shares fell more than 4 percent.
The economic recovery is not proving to be as robust as
hoped, and there are worries about China and Europe, the
company's chief executive, Clay Jones said.
"There is overall concern in the business community at large
about the direction of the global economy," Jones said in an
interview. "The strongest concern is that it's not getting
better and in some segments it may be getting worse."
Rockwell Collins stands to benefit in the longer term from
production increases for airplanes like Boeing Co's 787
and the Airbus A320. The company has decreased its
exposure in some defense segments as the U.S. government has
moved to curtail military spending.
Still, weakness in business aviation has become a major
headwind for Rockwell Collins this year as use of those jets has
dropped. Hawker Beechcraft, a major customer, filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection in May. Business jets account for about
20 percent of overall Rockwell revenue, Jones said.
"Looking out to 2013, it seems like there's more caution and
you're not going to see a big commercial lift until 2014," said
Michael Ciarmoli, an analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets.
"There's definitely some hesitancy in terms of how fast or what
rate of earnings growth (Rockwell) can deliver."
Net income rose to $166 million, or $1.14 a share, for the
fiscal third quarter ended June 30, from $158 million, or $1.01
a share, a year earlier. There was a lower share count in the
latest period as the company repurchased stock.
Analysts expected profit of $1.15 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 1 percent to $1.21 billion.
Commercial system sales rose 1 percent in the quarter to
$526 million, and government system sales were up 2 percent to
$679 million. It was the first time in five quarters that
government system sales, which have been hit by defense program
cancellations, increased.
Fewer deliveries to Hawker Beechcraft and falling sales of
spare parts hurt commercial segment performance. Rockwell
Collins said it expected parts sales for larger commercial
planes to return to more normal levels in the current quarter.
Jones said the company was still mulling changes to its
defense portfolio in the face of tighter U.S. budgets. There
were staff cuts tied to defense in the most recent quarter as
the company aligned operations with demand.
Rockwell Collins said it now expects profit of $4.40 to
$4.50 a share for the year ending in September, compared with a
prior view of as much as $4.60 a share. It revised its full-year
sales forecast to about $4.8 billion from about $4.85 billion.
Shares of Rockwell Collins, which have fallen about 16
percent this year, were down 4.5 percent, or $2.20, to $46.96 in
afternoon trading.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Jeffrey Benkoe, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bernard Orr)