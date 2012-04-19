April 19 Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell
Collins Inc posted a higher quarterly profit as
recovering commercial sales outpaced defense weakness, but cut
its full-year revenue forecast.
Revenue for 2012 will be hurt by its decision to discontinue
further investment in public safety vehicle systems, lower
deliveries at a business jet customer and delay in an
international order, the company said.
The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for
commercial and military planes expects 2012 sales of about $4.85
billion, down from its earlier forecast of $4.9 billion to $5
billion.
It maintained its earnings per share forecast of $4.40 to
$4.60 from continuing operations.
Rockwell's second-quarter net income was $161 million, or
$1.09 per share, up from $150 million, or 96 cents per share, a
year ago.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)