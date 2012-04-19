* CEO says company taking a hard look at gov't portfolio
* Cuts 2012 sales forecast to $4.85 bln
* Co could exit surface solutions business - analyst
* Shares fall as much as 5 pct
(Adds analyst comments)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
April 19 Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell
Collins Inc said it will take a "hard look" at its key
government portfolio as poor performance in the segment dragged
sales and forced the company to cut its full-year sales outlook.
Rockwell has felt the sting of tighter times over the past
year as several of its defense programs were canceled due to
U.S. budget cuts.
Sales to government agencies, which contribute 54 percent to
Rockwell's revenue, have fallen for four straight quarters. And
the company expects it to fall in the low single digit
percentage for the rest of 2012.
"This is a time where we are taking a hard look at the whole
business," Chief Executive Clay Jones said in reply to an
analyst's question on whether the company would consider selling
off any business within the government segment.
Rockwell would look to have a leaner portfolio by the time
the business stabilizes, he added.
The company may devote more resources to the airborne
avionics part of the business, instead of surface solutions and
navigation systems, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Michael
Ciarmoli told Reuters.
Rockwell, which discontinued new investment in public safety
vehicle systems, will evaluate options for its surface solutions
business that makes products for soldiers and military vehicles,
the analyst added.
OUTLOOK CUT
The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for
commercial and military planes now expects 2012 sales of about
$4.85 billion, down from its earlier forecast of $4.9 billion to
$5 billion.
Its commercial segment, which is benefiting from a pickup in
airplane production and solid air transport trends, is expected
to grow 10 percent in the second half.
Rockwell maintained its profit forecast of $4.40 to $4.60
per share from continuing operations, but analyst Ciarmoli said
the company may find it difficult to hit the high end of that
range.
Rockwell also cited lower deliveries to Hawker Beechcraft,
one of its biggest business jet customers, as a reason for the
cut in its revenue forecast.
Reuters reported last month that Hawker was preparing to
file for bankruptcy protection.
Rockwell has outstanding receivables of about $30 million
from Hawker, CEO Jones said on the call.
Shares of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based company were trading
down 4 percent at $56.51 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane, Roshni Menon)