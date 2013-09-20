* Says U.S. budget cuts to hurt revenue
By Karen Jacobs
Sept 20 Aviation electronics systems supplier
Rockwell Collins Inc forecast lower-than-expected
earnings for 2014, citing federal government budget cuts and
declining business jet revenue, and its shares fell about 5
percent.
The supplier of cockpit systems said on Friday that it
expects profit of $4.30 to $4.50 per share on revenue of $4.5
billion to $4.6 billion for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
Analysts on average were expecting $4.85 per share on
revenue of $4.99 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Rockwell Collins is counting on commercial demand to drive
growth as the United States curbs defense spending. In its most
recent quarterly earnings report, its sales were roughly 51
percent government-related and 49 percent commercial.
The company said commercial systems sales would rise in the
mid-single-digit percentage range next year, but government
systems revenue would fall by mid-to-high-single-digit
percentages.
Specifically, Rockwell said it expected budget cuts tied to
across-the-board spending cuts under "sequestration" to hurt
revenue by $200 million next year. That reduction could be
partly offset by foreign defense sales, the company added.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Robert Stallard said in a note
to clients on Friday that the Rockwell Collins defense outlook
"sets a negative benchmark for other defense companies that have
yet to give a 2014 forecast."
Defense companies are having difficulty navigating the
current Pentagon budget climate as acquisition programs are
canceled or delayed. Many defense companies told a recent
Reuters Summit that 2014 could bring more cuts in government
spending as sequestration continues.
Rockwell Collins has reduced its business in some defense
segments and cut jobs as U.S. military spending waned.
But Stallard added that Rockwell's aerospace business should
be bolstered by the acquisition of Arinc, which designs systems
that help airline pilots communicate with the ground.
In the company's statement on Friday, Rockwell Collins Chief
Executive Kelly Ortberg said the purchase of Arinc "creates a
whole new growth platform for Rockwell Collins, enabling us to
capitalize on the fast-growing information management market."
Rockwell Collins shares, which had risen 17 percent in the
last three months, were down 5 percent at $70.55 on Friday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta and Rohit T. K. in
Bangalore; editing by John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)