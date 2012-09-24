UPDATE 1-VW, unions make headway in talks over turnaround plan
* Investors see plan as key to brand profitability (Adds comment from VW, detail and background)
Sept 24 Kelly Ortberg was appointed president of Rockwell Collins Inc and will join Chairman and Chief Executive Clay Jones in the newly formed Office of the Chief Executive, the supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft said on Monday.
The appointment of Ortberg, 52, is the first time Rockwell Collins has named a president aside from Jones, 63, who moved to the company's top job in 2002.
Ortberg was formerly chief operating officer of the government systems business, and he has also served as chief operating officer of the commercial systems segment. He joined Rockwell Collins in 1987.
In a statement, Jones said the move will help Rockwell Collins better prepare for its future.
Philip Jasper, 44, was named executive vice president and chief operating officer of government systems, reporting to Ortberg, the company said.
MUMBAI, Feb 20 Uber users in India, who until now had Chinese Internet giant Alibaba-backed PayTM as the only payment wallet option available to book a ride, will now be able to pay through Reliance Jio Infocomm's Jio Money.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has fined the local arm of Citigroup 69.5 million rand ($5.3 million) for its role in a foreign currency trading cartel, the regulator said on Monday.