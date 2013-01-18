BRIEF-Sherritt provides an update on Ambatovy JV waiver extension
* Provides an update on Ambatovy Joint Venture waiver extension
Jan 18 Rockwell Collins Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, aided by share buybacks and cost controls.
The supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for airplanes said net income came to $132 million, or 94 cents a share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $130 million, or 86 cents a share, a year earlier.
* Provides an update on Ambatovy Joint Venture waiver extension
* Is launching an offering of $1,600 million of Senior Notes due 2023 and 2025
WASHINGTON, March 10 Automakers recalled a record 53.2 million vehicles in 2016 in the United States after a massive expansion of the callback to replace Takata Corp air bag inflators, the U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday.