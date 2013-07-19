BRIEF-Dril-Quip reports Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for 4th quarter & year end 2016
July 19 Rockwell Collins Inc, a supplier of avionics and other electronic systems for commercial and military aircraft, reported flat quarterly profit on Friday as sales fell.
Net income was $164 million, or $1.20 a share, for the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, compared with $166 million, or $1.14 a share, a year earlier. There were fewer shares outstanding in the latest period.
* Dril-Quip Inc announces results for 4th quarter & year end 2016
Feb 28 The head of the Renewable Fuels Association said on Tuesday that it had been informed by President Donald Trump's administration that it would order a change to the U.S. biofuels program, lifting the responsibility for fuel blending off refiners.
* Indexes: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to open)