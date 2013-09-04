* Drug shows similar safety profile compared with placebo
* Co could file for marketing approval in 4-6 months -
analyst
* Shares rise 14 pct
(Adds analyst comments, updates share movement)
By Vrinda Manocha
Sept 4 Rockwell Medical Inc said its
lead experimental drug met the main goal of improving hemoglobin
levels in its final late-stage trial among adult patients with
chronic kidney disease.
Rockwell shares rose 14 percent to $6.34 in heavy trading on
the Nasdaq.
The study was the second of two identical late-stage studies
testing the drug in patients with chronic kidney disease on
hemodialysis - a process by which waste and extra fluid is
removed from the blood of patients with kidney failure.
Summer Street Research analyst Carol Werther said the
company would be able to file for marketing approval in four to
six months and that the drug, Soluble Ferric Pyrophosphate, was
likely to be approved in the second half of 2014.
Werther said the drug could generate annual sales of $225
million in 2017.
SFP is administered via the fluid used in dialysis, and is
intended to replace the standard intravenous iron therapy for
patients with chronic kidney disease, which can cause allergic
reactions.
Summer Street's Werther said the drug's unique method of
administration allowed the maintenance of hemoglobin levels and
lowered the risk of iron overload in dialysis patients, which
could increase infection rates.
The company reported positive results from the first study
of SFP in July.
A separate study in February showed that regular treatment
with the drug reduced the need for erythropoietin-stimulating
agents, which are expensive medications that stimulate the
production of red blood cells.
Rockwell said there was no difference in the frequency or
severity of adverse events between patients taking the drug and
those on the placebo.
Chief Executive Rob Chioini said he had great confidence in
getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for
the drug and that SFP could become the new standard of care in
iron therapy.
SFP is also being tested in early-stage trials as an oral
drug and for delivery through peritoneal dialysis and total
parenteral nutrition.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das, Maju Samuel)