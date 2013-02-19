FRANKFURT Feb 19 U.S. chemicals maker Rockwood
Holdings Inc is looking to sell its industrial ceramics
unit and is likely to draw interest from large buyout firms,
people close to potential suitors said.
Rockwood is focusing on lithium for batteries and has hired
Lazard to run the ceramics auction, likely to raise some
$1.7 billion, the sources said.
The U.S. group will soon provide data on the unit, known as
CeramTec, to prospective buyers, mainly large financial
investors such as CVC, Bain, Advent, Permira
and Blackstone, the sources said on Tuesday.
Information memorandums are expected to be circulated in two
to three weeks.
Lazard and the private equity investors declined to comment.
A Rockwood spokeswoman also declined to comment.
In its statement on fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday,
Rockwood Chief Executive Seifi Ghasemi described the company's
Lithium and Surface Treatment units as "our two core
businesses," without including the ceramics unit in that
category.
CeramTec, whose ceramics go into thousands of products from
filters for water treatment to electronic components in factory
robots, will likely be offered for about $1.7 billion, one
person familiar with Rockwood's plans said.
That would be a multiple of 10 times CeramTec's recent
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs.
The Germany-based unit, which was founded in 1903, had sales
of $548 million in the 12 months through September and adjusted
EBITDA of $173 million.
Rockwood's restructuring has already led to it buying back
Kemira's stake in German titanium dioxide joint
venture Sachtleben.
Sources had earlier this month told Reuters that the
speciality chemicals producer was renewing efforts to hive off
Sachtleben. But the CeramTec sale is now expected to come
first.
Rockwood's focus on lithium is driven by the advent of
lithium batteries used in cars to cut carbon emissions. The
rising popularity of smartphones and tablets, which need
longer-running batteries, is also fuelling lithium demand.
Last year, however, Rockwood lost out to a rival bidder when
it tried to snatch up Talison Lithium Ltd
.