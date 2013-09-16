By Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt
| FRANKFURT, Sept 16
FRANKFURT, Sept 16 Rockwood Holdings Inc
is in advanced talks to sell its titanium dioxide business and
other pigments units to Huntsman Corp., three people
with knowledge of the matter from the banking and chemicals
industry told Reuters on Monday.
One of the sources said a deal could be signed in the next
few days. In the negotiations the units are being valued at
roughly $1-1.2 billion including debt, two of the sources said.
The people declined to be identified as the talks are
confidential.
U.S. chemicals group Huntsman - also a maker of titanium
dioxide particles, which is a key ingredient for white paint and
coatings - as well as Rockwood were not immediately available
for comment.