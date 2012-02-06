(Refiles to correct typo in headline)
Feb 6 Rockwood Holdings Inc said
it will invest $140 million in a 20,000 metric ton lithium
production plant in Chile as part of its ongoing efforts to
double production capacity.
Along with already-announced expansions, the new plant will
increase the company's annual production to 50,000 metric tons
of Lithium Carbonate equivalent by the end of 2013, the
Princeton, New Jersey-based company said in a statement.
The company is currently completing a $75 million expansion
program in the United States.
Rockwood chief executive Seifi Ghasemi said the expansion
will help the company meet increasing demand, especially for
high purity lithium compounds used in batteries inside electric
vehicles.
In October, Rockwood said volumes grew in its lithium,
surface treatment and clay-based additives businesses.
Shares of the company closed at $53.81 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)