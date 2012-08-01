* Q2 adj EPS $1.24 vs est $1.18
* Q2 rev down 9 pct to $905.6 mln
Aug 1 Rockwood Holdings Inc, a specialty
chemicals producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly
profit on higher selling prices at its lithium, surface
treatment and ceramics businesses.
Net income rose to $224.9 million, or $2.90 per share, in
the second quarter, from $94.5 million, or $1.24 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.24 per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of $1.18 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 9 percent to $905.6 million, missing market
estimates of $969.5 million.
The company, whose peers include Kronos Worldwide,
Sensient Tech, W R Grace and Co and Valhi Inc
, said the value of its sales in Europe decreased due to
a strong dollar.
Princeton, New Jersey-based Rockwood's shares closed at
$44.22 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)