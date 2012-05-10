* Rockwood, Kemira prep IPO of joint venture

* Could come as soon as third quarter

* Sale remains an option (Adds Rockwood comment; updates stock)

By Arno Schuetze and Frank Siebelt

FRANKFURT, March 20 Rockwood Holdings Inc and Finnish partner Kemira Oyj are preparing to float their titanium dioxide (TiO2) unit Sachtleben, people familiar with the plans said on Thursday.

The initial public offering, or IPO, may come as early as the third quarter, while an outright sale to a rival or financial investor remains an option, the sources said.

Rockwood and Kemira, however, have so far not been able to generate sufficient interest among potential suitors, making the IPO option appear more likely, industry and financial sources said. Banks have already started preparatory work for the IPO.

Both owners have previously said they were considering strategic options for the business including an exit.

When contacted by Reuters, Kemira reiterated it had hired Lazard to consider strategic opportunities and declined to comment further.

Rockwood spokesman Tim McKenna said bankers have been hired, and he confirmed a sale of Sachtleben or an IPO is possible.

"We're looking at ways to get ultimate value out of this business," McKenna said.

Were an IPO to take place, it would occur on the Frankfurt stock exchange, he said.

The listing could come in the wake of the planned IPO of much larger German diversified chemicals maker Evonik , which could value Evonik at 15 billion euros. But sources told Reuters the decision on Evonik's flotation was now hanging in the balance as valuations in the chemical sector were seen as low.

The STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals is up almost 10 percent so far this year but has been highly volatile over the past three months.

Titanium dioxide particles are used to reflect light, creating the whiteness in paints and car coatings. It is also used to protect wood or plastic surfaces from bleaching out, as sunblock in skin cream and to take the shine out of synthetic fibres.

The titanium dioxide industry - with Dupont, Saudi Arabia's Cristal Global, Tronox and Huntsman as the largest players - has seen a roller coaster ride in recent years.

Producers slashed capacity in 2009 during the economic crisis, only to see demand rebound and product prices soar over the last two years, driven by automotive demand.

The market has been stabilising in recent months as idled plants came back on stream and as some industry observers say the business cycle is past its peak.

Titanium dioxide pigments accounted for a quarter of Rockwood's 2011 group sales of $3.67 billion.

Sachtleben, 61 percent owned by Rockwood with Kemira holding the rest, has about 700 million euro ($905 million) in annual sales, according to its Internet site.

Shares of Rockwood rose 2.5 percent to $52.91 in Thursday afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Kemira closed Thursday up 1.2 percent to close at 9.26 euros on the Helsinki stock exchange. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, Ritsuko Ando in Helsinki, Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)