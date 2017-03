Aug 5 U.S. chemical maker Rockwood Holdings Inc's quarterly profit plunged 86 percent due to charges related to the sale of two businesses and weakness in its paint pigments business.

Net income fell to $32.3 million, or 41 cents per share, in the second quarter from $224.9 million, or $2.81 per share, a year earlier.

Income in the year-ago quarter included a tax benefit of $125.8 million.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $972.3 million.