Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Rockwool International A/S
* Says secures landmark contract in Abu Dhabi
* Says is supplying insulation to Abu Dhabi's TAKREER refinery project
* Says latest addition to be supplied by the ROCKWOOL Group will have a capacity of 30,000 barrels of crude oil per day and will produce 40,000 tonnes of carbon black per year
* Says ROCKWOOL Group has since 2010 seen a steady growth in this region
* Says the carbon black and delayer coke (CBDC) plant is under construction in Abu Dhabi's chemical refining complex, Ruwais, and is due for completion in Dec. 2015 Source text : bit.ly/1oOOh7j Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)