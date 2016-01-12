(Adds CEO comments, analyst, updates share price)

COPENHAGEN Jan 12 Danish insulation maker Rockwool International raised its 2015 profit forecast on Tuesday as low energy prices and cost cutting offset tough trading in Russia, sending its shares more than 10 percent higher.

The company said it expected earnings before interest and tax excluding write-downs and redundancy costs to be slightly above 170 million euros ($185 million) compared with its previous forecast of more than 150 million euros.

While hurt by a slowdown in Russia, where low oil prices and Western sanctions are taking a toll on the economy, Rockwool has benefited from low energy prices, which have reduced costs that it was cutting anyway.

"The impact from Russia is big but we have compensated that," Chief Executive Jens Birgersson told Reuters. "We have been working hard on cutting costs as a result of the shrinking market in Russia to maintain profit margins."

Russia is one of the Danish stone wool insulation maker's largest markets. The IMF said in November it expected the Russian economy to contract by 3.8 percent in 2015 and a further 0.6 percent in 2016.

Rockwool is just outside the Copenhagen's top 20 companies listed in the OMXC20CAP index mainly due to its foundation ownership structure which has limited liquidity in the shares. Its market capitalisation is 19 billion Danish crowns ($2.8 billion).

Rockwool announced in September a business transformation programme including plans for reducing white-collar employees by 500, or 4.5 percent of the total workforce.

Birgersson said improvements from that programme and lower input costs on key items such as energy, raw materials and transport helped improve profit in the second half of last year.

However, he warned: "Too low an oil price is not good for economic activity. Norway and Russia will never get quite healthy until we have a higher oil price."

Sydbank Analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said the benefits of low energy prices outweighed the slowdown in oil-dependent markets.

"We see it as very positive that Rockwool, already a few months after the launch of the transformation programme, is able to achieve positive effects," he wrote in a note to clients.

By 1029 GMT, Rockwool shares were up 11.2 percent at 974 crowns, while the Copenhagen index was up 0.5 percent. The company will report its 2015 results on Feb. 26.

($1 = 0.9195 euros)

($1 = 6.8732 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Mark Potter)