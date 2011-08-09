BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
(Follows alerts)
Aug 9 Canada's Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc , a construction and agriculture equipment broker, reported a 44 percent rise in second-quarter profit On equipment demand from Alberta.
April-June net profit rose to C$4.5 million ($4.5 million), or 23 Canadian cents a share, from C$3.1 million, or 17 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue for the company, which sells, rents and leases new and used construction and agriculture equipment, rose 49 percent to C$217.9 million.
Rocky Mountain also named a new chief financial officer effective Aug. 8.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at C$8.65 on Monday on Toronto Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.990 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
* Pioneering Technology Corp says unaware of any material change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNI Corp says on February 6, 2017, approved closure of its Colville, Washington hearth manufacturing facility