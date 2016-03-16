March 16 Laser tools and systems maker Coherent Inc said it would buy laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc in a deal valued at about $942 million.

Coherent will buy Rofin for $32.50 per share in cash, a 41.9 percent premium to Rofin's close on Wednesday. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)