Feb 1 Rofin-Sinar Technologies Inc's quarterly results missed estimates and the laser-based tools maker forecast a weak second quarter, hurt by lower demand in the machine tool and electronics industry.

Shares of the company fell 9 percent in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The company forecast earnings of 27 cents to 30 cents a share, on revenue of $130 million to $135 million, in the second quarter.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 37 cents, on revenue of $142 million for the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's October-December net income fell to $8.1 million, or 28 cents a share, from $14.9 million, or 51 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales at the company, whose laser marking brands include Multiscan, Powerline and StarMark series, fell 4 percent to $131.6 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 36 cents a share, on revenue of $140.3 million, for the first quarter.

Sales of laser products for macro applications fell 10 percent to $46.4 million, accounting for 35 percent of total sales.

The company offers a range of laser products and related services such as cutting, welding, micro drilling and micro structuring.

Shares of the Plymouth, Michigan-based company fell to $26.83 in pre-market trading. They closed at $29.39 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq . (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)