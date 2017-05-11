PORT LOUIS May 11 Mauritius-based conglomerate
Rogers and Company on Thursday reported an 18 percent
drop in nine months pretax profit hit by a poorer performance in
the hospitality sector and the depreciation of the euro and
sterling.
Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island
nation's financial, property and aviation sectors, said pretax
profit fell to 549 million rupees ($15.66 million) in the period
to end-March.
Revenue rose to 6.49 billion rupees from 6.27 billion rupees
a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to 0.96 rupees from 1.50
rupees.
The stock closed at 28.75 rupees on Thursday, down from 29
rupees the previous day.
($1 = 35.0500 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Aaron Maasho and
Jason Neely)