TORONTO, Sept 6 Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO)
is applying to Canadian authorities to open its own banking
unit, enabling the telecommunications company to offer its
credit cards, according to a filing.
The Toronto-based company plans to apply to incorporate a
bank under Canada's Bank Act "primarily focused on credit,
payment and charge card services", said a notice posted over
the weekend in the Canada Gazette, the government's official
newspaper.
The move follows the lead of retailers Canadian Tire
(CTC.TO) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N), and grocer Loblaw (L.TO), all of
which have launched their own credit cards in Canada.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
