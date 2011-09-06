* Canadian telecom company hopes to offer credit cards
* Follows lead of retailers
* Application process could take more than a year
TORONTO, Sept 6 Rogers Communications (RCIb.TO)
is applying to Canadian authorities to open its own banking
unit, enabling the telecommunications company to offer its own
credit cards.
Toronto-based Rogers plans to apply to incorporate a bank
under the Bank Act "primarily focused on credit, payment and
charge card services", said a notice posted over the weekend in
the Canada Gazette, the government's official newspaper.
Rogers spokeswoman Carly Suppa said the application was
specific to "niche credit card opportunities" and said company
had no plans to become a full-service deposit-taking financial
institution.
"While our core strengths remain in communications and
media, we are always looking for more ways to deliver value to
our customers," she said in an email on Tuesday.
The licensing process could take more than a year, Suppa
said.
The move follows the lead of retailers Canadian Tire
(CTC.TO) and Wal-Mart (WMT.N), and grocer Loblaw (L.TO), all of
which have launched their own credit cards in Canada.
Canada's credit card market has been traditionally led by
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), but
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) will challenge CIBC's leadership
when it closes its acquisition of MBNA Canada's credit card
portfolio early next year.
Shares of Rogers, which owns publishing and media
businesses as well as Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue
Jays, fell 1.9 percent to C$37.34 on the Toronto Stock Exchange
on Tuesday.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Peter Galloway)