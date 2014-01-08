BRIEF-AMC Reaches Agreement with National CineMedia
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
TORONTO Jan 8 Rogers Communications Inc's Sportsnet channel has signed an eight-year extension to its broadcast deal with Major League Baseball (MLB), the Canadian cable and telecom company said on Wednesday.
Rogers, which owns the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team and its stadium, did not disclose the value of the deal, which runs through the 2021 season and includes the launch of the 24-hour MLB Network channel on Rogers' cable service, a Canadian first.
The MLB extension comes after Rogers elbowed out telecom rival BCE Inc in November to sign a 12-year, C$5.2 billion ($4.8 billion) deal to broadcast National Hockey League games.
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: