BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
TORONTO, July 24 Rogers Communications posted a 24 percent decline in second-quarter net income on Thursday, as its added fewer-than-expected wireless phone customers but charged them more.
The Toronto-based company said it had net income of C$405 million, or 79 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to June 30, compared to C$532 million, or C$1.03 a share, a year ago. Its revenue was stagnant at C$3.21 billion, despite several data center and cable network acquisitions in the last year.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* BB&T Corp says on March 21, 2017, issued and sold $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 2.750 pct medium-term notes, Series E, due April 1, 2022
* Easterly government properties announces common stock offering