TORONTO, June 3 Canada's biggest wireless
company, Rogers Communications Inc, and global telecom
servives provider Vodafone Group PLC announced a new
market agreement on Tuesday under which they will broaden the
services they offer each other's customers.
They did not provide many details on the scope of the
partnership, but said Rogers will become Vodafone's exclusive
partner in Canada, and that they will explore new business
opportunities.
Rogers' new chief executive officer, Guy Laurence, who
joined the Canadian company from Vodafone Group Plc's UK unit,
said the partnership will give Rogers access to resources and
expertise, allowing it to improve services for its customers.
Rogers and Vodafone said the tie-up will generate revenue
opportunities, cost savings and value for both companies and
their customers.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)