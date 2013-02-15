PORT LOUIS Feb 15 First-quarter pretax profits at Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers jumped to 1.61 billion rupees ($53.6 million) from 128 million a year ago, it said on Friday.

Analysts said the rise was due to the inclusion in its accounts of its 17.6 percent stake in luxury hotels chain New Mauritius Hotels.

Rogers, which has interests in the Indian Ocean island's financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said earnings per share excluding exceptional items rose to 8.32 rupees from 8.08 rupees. ($1=30.6000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and Greg Mahlich)