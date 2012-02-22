* Q4 adjusted EPS C$0.70 vs C$0.60 a year earlier
* Cable, media segments help Rogers top forecasts
* Higher costs cut into wireless profit
* Dividend increased by 11 pct
* Board authorizes C$1 bln share buyback program
TORONTO, Feb 22 Rogers Communications
, Canada's biggest wireless telecoms company, said on
Wednesday that cost-cutting and growth in its cable and media
businesses pushed it to a stronger than expected quarterly
profit despite lagging core wireless results.
Rogers also said it would increase its quarterly dividend by
11 percent and launch a C$1 billion ($1 billion) share buyback
program, which helped push up its shares almost 1 percent to
C$38.13 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The buyback program allows the company to repurchase about
10 percent of its outstanding Class B shares.
The quarterly results themselves were lackluster, analysts
said. Profit from Rogers wireless business fell, reflecting high
upfront costs tied to subsidizing activations and lower average
monthly bills for its more valuable postpaid subscribers.
"It wasn't a strong quarter," said analyst Maher Yaghi at
Desjardins Securities. "But they managed their costs enough not
to have that impact on revenue translate too much to earnings."
BMO Capital Markets analyst Tim Casey downgraded the stock
to "market perform" from "outperform" after the results, citing
the wireless performance.
Rogers activated a record number of iPhones and other
smartphones but many existing customers defected to rivals. All
told, the company added far fewer mobile customers than its two
main competitors: BCE Inc's Bell Canada unit and Telus
Corp.
Rogers said it added 42,000 net postpaid subscribers in the
quarter. By comparison, Bell Canada added 132,000 net postpaid
subscribers and Telus grabbed 148,000. Postpaid subscribers sign
multi-year contracts and typically pay four times more a month
than pre-paid users.
"We did see a tick up in postpaid churn particularly at the
lower end of the market," Rogers Chief Executive Nadir Mohamed
told analysts on a conference call. "We've got some work to do
here and we can do better on this metric."
Rogers was initially the only Canadian wireless company to
offer Apple's iPhone, giving it an early advantage.
Bell and Telus have since built a shared national network that
has helped them win market share and charge more.
At the same time, the three main providers are being
pressured by new, smaller competitors and by regional cable
operators such as Quebecor's Videotron, which have
begun offering wireless service since a 2008 government auction
of airwaves.
An average Rogers wireless customer spent C$58.82 a month in
the quarter, a sharp drop from a year earlier, in what
executives described as an "intensely competitive environment".
The tough conditions are likely to continue and the company
forecast 2012 earnings in a range of between no growth and a 4
percent increase.
Although the cost of adding new wireless subscribers rose,
the cost of keeping existing subscribers dipped slightly from a
year earlier.
Meanwhile, margins in Rogers' cable unit improved to 48.1
percent from 45.9 percent as it raised prices and cut down on
the number of customers leaving, allowing for 8 percent profit
growth on 3 percent more sales.
Rogers expects to further reduce its cable network operating
costs as it moves its remaining analog customers to digital.
The company's media segment was aided by price rises for its
Sportsnet channel, but a slowdown in overall advertising
industry limited revenue growth. Revenue, however, had grown 10
percent year-on-year in the previous quarter.
QUARTERLY NUMBERS
Rogers' overall operating profit rose 2.8 percent to C$1.09
billion, in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted net profit rose to C$372 million, or 70 Canadian
cents a share, from C$338 million, or 60 Canadian cents, in the
year-before quarter.
Analysts, on average, had forecast earnings of 67 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to C$3.18 billion from C$3.14 billion.
Excluding stock-based compensation, costs related to pension
obligations and other one-time items, the company expects 2012
operating profit of C$4.73 billion to C$4.92 billion. On that
basis, it earned C$4.72 billion in 2011.
Rogers' new quarterly dividend payout will be 39.5 Canadian
cents a share, up from 35.5 Canadian cents a share.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
