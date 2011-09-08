(Corrects grammar in headline)
Sept 8 Rogers Media Inc said it withdrew from
the bid to get Canadian broadcasting rights for the 2014 Winter
Olympic Games and the 2016 Summer Olympics.
"Scheduling conflicts, combined with our financial
priorities, suggest that it's best for us not to be involved at
this time," said Keith Pelley, President of Rogers Media, a unit
of Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO).
Rogers Media has a 20 percent stake in Canada's Olympic
Broadcast Media Consortium, the rest being controlled by CTV,
Canada's biggest private broadcaster.
However, Roger Media will still cover the 2012 London
Olympics.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore)