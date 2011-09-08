(Corrects grammar in headline)

Sept 8 Rogers Media Inc said it withdrew from the bid to get Canadian broadcasting rights for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

"Scheduling conflicts, combined with our financial priorities, suggest that it's best for us not to be involved at this time," said Keith Pelley, President of Rogers Media, a unit of Rogers Communications Inc (RCIb.TO).

Rogers Media has a 20 percent stake in Canada's Olympic Broadcast Media Consortium, the rest being controlled by CTV, Canada's biggest private broadcaster.

However, Roger Media will still cover the 2012 London Olympics. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore)