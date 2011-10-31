* Sees Q4 EPS $0.43-$0.53 vs est $0.67

* Sees Q4 rev $131-$138 mln vs est $140.1 mln

* Q3 EPS $0.85 vs est $0.79

* Q3 rev $147.6 mln vs est $148.4 mln

* Shares down 3 pct

Oct 31 Rogers Corporation forecast fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates, hurt by significant slowing in demand in the wireless infrastructure market, sending its shares down 3 percent after the bell.

The company, which makes specialty materials such as polymers and fillers used in electronic devices, also said mass transit, solar and wind turbine markets will likely be weak for the next six months.

Rogers sees fourth-quarter earnings of 43-53 cents a share, on revenue of $131-$138 million. Analysts, on average, were looking for earnings of 67 cents a share, on revenue of $140.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rogers posted third-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates.

Shares of the company fell 3 percent to $41.71 in extended trade. They closed at $43.17 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)