PORT LOUIS Dec 7 Mauritian conglomerate
Rogers reported a 5.1 percent increase in full year
pretax profit on Wednesday, helped by improved performances in
its real estate and financial services units.
The group -- which operates in the Indian Ocean island's
financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors --
said profit before tax rose to 685 million rupees ($23.5
million) for the year ended Sep. 30.
"The operations of the Group will be challenged by the
continued weakness that is set to prevail in our principal
markets," the company said in a financial statement.
Revenues for the period climbed 9 percent to 10.4 billion
rupees, but earnings per share dropped by 37 percent to 15.60
rupees, Rogers said.
Mauritius is famed for its white sandy beaches and luxury
spas that lure the top end of the leisure market. Debt troubles
in the euro zone, a key source market for Mauritius' main
economic sectors, are however clouding growth prospects on the
island.
($1 = 29.1000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Richard Lough and
Elaine Hardcastle)