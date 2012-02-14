PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritius-based
conglomerate Rogers on Tuesday posted a 12.7 percent
increase in first quarter pretax profit, boosted by the
performance of the hotel and property sectors.
The group -- which operates in the island's financial,
property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors -- said profit
before tax rose to 253.8 million rupees ($8.75 million)for the
quarter to Dec. 31 2011.
Earnings per share rose to 8.20 rupees from 6.41 rupees a
year earlier. However, revenue fell 6.0 percent from the same
quarter in 20011 to 2.63 billion rupees, the company said in a
statement.
Debt troubles in the euro zone, a key source market for
Mauritius' main economic sectors, are however clouding growth
prospects on the island known for its white sandy beaches and
luxury spas.
($1= 29.0000 Mauritius rupees)
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Hans-Juergen Peters)