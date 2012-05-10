PORT LOUIS May 10 Mauritius-based conglomerate Rogers said first-half pretax profit fell 7 percent, hit by exceptional items, and that full-year earnings would likely be flat despite difficult trading conditions.

Rogers, which operates in the financial, property, hotel, aviation and logistics sectors, said on Thursday pretax profit fell to 365 million rupees ($12.5 million) for the six months to March.

Profit was hit by a loss of 27 million rupees from an out-of-court settlement and a gain of 13 million rupees from property sales, the company said.

Earnings per share rose to 11.13 rupees from 9.03 rupees. Analysts attributed this to lower taxes.

First-half revenue fell to 5.1 billion rupees from 5.82 billion rupees. ($1 = 29.2500 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Dan Lalor)