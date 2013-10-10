Oct 9 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless phone company, said it is experiencing a wireless outage affecting voice and some messaging services across the country.

Rogers, also a major cable-TV operator, said data services are not affected. The company said it is investigating the root cause of the outage and that services are gradually resuming.

"We are still experiencing service interruptions in some areas and we encourage customers to use a wireline telephone if they need to reach emergency services," Rogers said.