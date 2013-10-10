BRIEF-Equinix prices $1.9 bln stock offering and $1.25 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces pricing of public offerings of $1.9 billion of common stock and $1.25 billion of senior notes
Oct 9 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless phone company, said it is experiencing a wireless outage affecting voice and some messaging services across the country.
Rogers, also a major cable-TV operator, said data services are not affected. The company said it is investigating the root cause of the outage and that services are gradually resuming.
"We are still experiencing service interruptions in some areas and we encourage customers to use a wireline telephone if they need to reach emergency services," Rogers said.
HANOI, March 9 Coca-Cola Co is planning to invest an additional $285 million in Vietnam, state media reported, quoting the company's general director for the country.
March 8 U.S. mobile phone customers of AT&T were unable to dial the 911 emergency number on Wednesday evening, according to alerts from public safety agencies across the country.