Oct 10 Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless phone company, said it restored all wireless voice services and some messaging capabilities after it experienced an outage across the country.

Rogers, also a major cable-TV operator, said data services were not affected.

"We worked as quickly as possible to restore service and it was gradually restored over the course of the evening," Chief Executive Nadir Mohamed said in a statement early on Thursday.

The company said it is investigating the root cause of the outage and that services are gradually resuming.