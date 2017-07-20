FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 2 days ago

Rogers Communications' 2nd-qtr profit jumps 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc, Canada's largest wireless company, posted a 35 percent rise in second-quarter profit as it added more subscribers.

The company's net income rose to C$531 million ($421 million), or C$1.03 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$394 million, or 77 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$3.59 billion from C$3.46 billion. ($1 = 1.2616 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

